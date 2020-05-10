Brian May, guitarrista de Queen, hospitalizado tras "destrozarse los glúteos" haciendo jardinería en casa
El artista aclara que su ingreso nada tiene que ver con el coronavirus
Brian May, el guitarrista de Queen, ha sido hospitalizado después de "destrozarse" los glúteos en pedazos mientras trabajaba en el jardín de su casa, según publica 20minutos.
"Me las apañé para romper mi Gluteus Maximus en pedazos. De repente me encontré en un hospital siendo escaneado para averiguar exactamente cuánto me dañé. Resulta que hice un trabajo completo", ha contado el músico inglés de 72 años en Instagram.
El artista aclara que su ingreso hospitalario no tiene nada que ver con el coronavirus, y relata que no podrá caminar durante un tiempo o incluso "dormir sin mucha ayuda, porque el dolor es implacable. "Necesito silencio curador durante un tiempo. Volveré, pero necesito un descanso completo", termina.
Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri